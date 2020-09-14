Fort San Pedro to reopen on Sept. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government said it will reopen Fort San Pedro starting Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

“The mayor (Edgardo Labella) would like to inform everyone that Fort San Pedro will reopen starting tomorrow, September 15, 2020, after months of lockdown,” said lawyer Rey Gealon in a virtual press conference on Monday, September 14.

Gealon, the city government’s spokesperson, however said the popular tourist site will only allow limited number of guests – up to 50 percent of its capacity.

“Administrators of Fort San Pedro, which sits right in front of Plaza Independencia, will only allow limited number of people inside,” said Gealon.

“Health protocols will also be imposed. This included mandatory wearing of face masks, face shields, temperature check before accessing the property, and physical distancing,” he added.

Cebu City has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September 1 which effectively allowed the reopening of tourist sites.

The centuries-old Fort San Pedro is just one of the many heritage sites found in downtown Cebu City. It was built in 1565 through orders of Spanish conqueror Miguel Lopez de Legazpi. / bmjo

