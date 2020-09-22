You are responsible for…

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A great Marvel hero was once told by his uncle the famous quote, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Does it ring a bell?

Spiderman might be a hero who has a lot of responsibility on his plate, but so are you.

Responsibilities are the things we have control over to make our lives worth living.

We are talking about personal responsibilities, aside from the usual monthly bills.

There are a lot of things you are held accountable for such as these things:

Your own choices

Good or bad (hopefully more on the good side) those are the choices you make or made. These things are what you think would be better for you and would do you good. Do the right things and think of the right choices and learn from the wrong ones.

Your own happiness

It is really up to you to make your life a living hell or a walk in the park. A lot of us may think that happiness is just a word, but for most of us, it is the state of being better. Happiness is a choice, and it is your responsibility to choose that choice.

Your own failures

Life is all about learning and moving on. If you fail, take that responsibility to become better and to learn to bounce back from it.

Your own boundaries

May it be with work or with your personal life, setting boundaries is your responsibility to keep things in check and in balance. You cannot just let people in your life without setting your own boundaries.

Your own health

Or in general, your whole well-being. Make the right choices in ensuring your own health first, for both physical and mental health. Always choose you to do what’s best for your health.

Remember to take a break from these responsibilities if you feel like it has already been draining you.

Always keep in mind that if you stumble, it is your responsibility to get back up and fight for another day.

/bmjo