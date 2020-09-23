Lapu mayor: Witnesses in brgy councilor’s killing surface

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan says there’s a good chance that the killing of Mactan Barangay Councilor Zandro Augusto will be solved.

This after the mayor revealed that witnesses have already approached his office to give vital information about the incident.

“Naa na’y maayo nga mga nakita nga dakog tsansa nga maresolbar ning kamatayon ni konsehal Zandro,” the mayor said.

(There’s a development that means there’s a good chance that the death of councilor Zandro will be solved.)

“At least, duna na’y nipadayag kay mao man atong panawagan. Nangayo ta ug tabang ug kooperasyon sa katawhan, hilabi na kadtong nakakita sa insidente,” Chan added.

(At least there are those who answered to our call. We asked for help and cooperation from the public, especially from those who witnessed the shooting incident.)

Chan, however, refused to give more information about the development so it won’t hamper the investigation.

Earlier, Chan announced that he will give a P1-million reward to those who can give information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Augusto.

Augusto was shot dead Saturday night, September 19, 2020, outside a pawnshop that he owned in Barangay Poblacion.

Chan said that they are working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) regarding the investigation of the Augusto case.

Condrado Augusto, another Barangay Mactan Councilor and a relative of the victim, revealed that before the incident, the slain councilor participated in the International Coastal Clean-up and Scubasusero activity.

“Wala ko’y masulti niya kay siya buotan ug matinabangon maong nagmasulob-on gyud ang tibuok barangay Mactan sa iyang kamatayon,” Augusto said.

(I can’t say anything else except that he is very kind and helpful and that’s why the entire village of Mactan is sad with his death.)

