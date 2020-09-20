Ahong offers P1M reward for the arrest of Mactan brgy councilor Zandro Augusto’s killer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan is offering a P1 million cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the killer of Mactan barangay councilor Zandro “Sanny” Augusto.

Chan, who condemned the killing, announced his reward offer in a social media post this Sunday morning, September 20.

“Kusganon natong tinguhaon nga makab-ot ang hustisya alang sa iyang kamatayon pinaagi sa pag-ila, pagdakop ug pagtaral sa hukmanan sa mga naghimo sa salaud aron ilang pagabayran ang kinabuhi nga ilang giutang,” he said.

(We will make sure that justice will be served for his (Augusto’s) death by unmasking and bringing to the courts the person/s who committed the crime and make them pay for the life that they claimed.)

Augusto, who was shot dead at past 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, while outside of a Pawnshop that he owns along Lopez Jaena Street, was the first elected official to be killed under the Chan administration.

Chan said that Augusto’s killer was a backrider of an XRM motorcycle with black and white color.

“Sa mga nakaila ni Konsehal Zandro, dili nila malimtan ang iyang kakugi ug sakripisyo, labi na sa panahon sa pandemya. Usa siya sa daghan nga mga opisyales sa Barangay nga mas gipili nga mahimong frontliner,” Chan said.

(For those who knew Councilor Zandor, we will never forget the sacrifices that he made especially during the pandemic. He was among the barangay officials who rendered service as a frontliner.)

Chan is appealing for the help of concerned Cebuanos for the immediate resolution of Augusto’s killing. The immediate arrest of the perpetrator/s, he said, will also give Oponganons the assurance that the occurrence of a similar crime will not be tolerated in their city.

Anyone with information on Augusto’s killing is advised to text or call 09989673794 or +639393711288.