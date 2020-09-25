Talisay City COVID-count: 2 new cases, 4 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded two new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and four recoveries of the disease as reported in its latest update as of September 23, 2020.

In a late-night post on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the two new cases were from Barangays San Roque and Maghaway.

One is a 31-year-old male from Barangay San Roque, who was swabbed last September 22, 2020, after being exposed to a confirmed case in his workplace.

The other is a 21-year-old female from Barangay Maghaway, who was swabbed on September 22, 2020, for exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

This development brings the number of active cases in the city up to 34 out of the total 950 cases. The recoveries has now reached 821 for a recovery rate 86.4 percent.

The death toll remains at 95 for a death rate of 10 percent.

Most of the active cases are concentrated in Barangay Lawaan 3 with six cases, followed by Barangays Lagtang and San Isidro with four cases each.

