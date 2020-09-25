Senior citizens, minors allowed to enter cemeteries in Talisay City days leading to Undas 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens and minors may enter the cemeteries, columbariums, and memorial gardens in Talisay City during the days leading to Undas 2020.

This was stated in Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas’ Executive Order no. 32 posted Thursday evening, September 24, 2020. The EO detailed the guidelines for cemetery visits in the city in compliance with the Interagency Task Force (IATF) resolution regarding closure of cemeteries during Undas 2020, or All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The resolution stated that cemeteries shall be closed from October 30, 2020 to November 4, 2020, to prevent public gathering in cemeteries.

But all cemeteries will be allowed to open from October 15, 2020 to October 29, 2020, provided that only 30 percent of the cemetery’s capacity will be filled in a given time.

Section 5 of the EO states that “Senior citizens and minors shall be allowed as age restriction shall not apply during cemetery visits or in observance of Undas 2020.”

The EO also states that health protocols should such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and face shields, and regular disinfection be practiced at all times. No masks means no entry.

Visitors can only stay for a limited amount of time. They are not allowed to hold parties to prolong their stay or gather in large groups.

The executive order did not touch on the presence of merchants and vendors inside or outside the cemeteries.

The Talisay City government and the Talisay City Police will be monitoring all cemeteries in the city days leading to Undas 2020. Non-compliance of the guidelines will result in consequences for the management of cemeteries as well as the violating individuals.

