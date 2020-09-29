Mandaue City gov’t readies school supplies for kindergarten pupils

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ahead of the opening of public school classes on October 5, kindergarten pupils in Mandaue City are set to receive school supplies from the city government.

The distribution of the school supplies is scheduled on Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2, together with the distribution of modules coming from the Department of Education Mandaue City Schools Division.

Atty. John Eddu Ibañez, the executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that the city allocated P15 million for the purchase of the school supplies.

The city’s gift to young learners will include notebooks, clay, pencils, colored pencils, eraser, sharpener, scissors, crayons, ruler, flashcards, art paper, bond paper, mini whiteboard, as well as additional worksheets, and a face mask. All these will be placed inside a backpack that has the logo of the Mandaue City government.

Veronica Mayol, a kindergarten teacher at the Mandaue City Central School (MCCS), said that the distribution of the school supplies “will encourage students to study hard.”

MCCS alone has around 400 kindergarten pupils enrolled in the incoming school year.

“Pinangga gid ang kinder. Para sad ma encourage pod sila ba. But actually, ingon ana manggid ang gamit sa kinder bisan wala pa ang pandemic pero karun mas gipanindutan pa gid nila,” Mayol said.

(Kindergarten pupils are well-loved [by the city government]. This is also a means to encourage them [to study hard]. But actually, the pupils have been getting this kind of assistance from the city in the past few years but it was made even better this time.) / dcb