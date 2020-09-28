Strict safety protocols implemented as schools do a module distribution dry run

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — To ensure teachers and parents’ safety, schools in Mandaue City implement strict safety protocols as they conduct a dry run in module distribution.

This is part of their preparations especially since the opening of classes are quickly approaching.

In Tabok National High School, they imposed no contact policy where parents would have to go through four stations.

At the first station, parents would get and fill up the rapid assessment form, step on the footbath and have their temperature check.

Parents would wash their hands with soap and water in the handwashing area in station 2.

In station 3 and 4, they will pick a module claim stub and drop it in the Dropbox.

The Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School also implements similar safety practices.

The school has two types of modules, which are printed and digitized.

” Printed mao na ang hard copy, ang digitized mao ang soft copy, where in ang maestra mo upload, unya ang students mo download. So, wala nay hago ang mga ginikanan muari, less na ang contact sa mga teachers and students. Ang digitized good na kung naay android cellphone kung wala gyud sila mukuha sila og modules namo,” Maricel Bongo said, Comprehensive National High School principal.

(Printed is the hard copy, digitized is the soft copy, where the teacher will upload and the students can download. So, the parents don’t need to come here, less contact with teachers and students. Digitized would be nice if they have an Android cell phone, if they don’t, then they will have to come here and get the modules.)

Bongo said that parents should get the modules themselves as they would have to sign a paper that they received it.

In the city, only two public schools implemented both modalities, the other one is Mandaue City Science High School. The rest administered modular distance learning./dbs