Ginebra, other teams enter PBA bubble

MANILA, Philippines — The last batch of PBA teams have begun their arrival in Clark, Pampanga on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for the resumption of the Philippine Cup on October 11, 2020.

Among the clubs that joined the bubble Tuesday and have arrived at Quest Hotel in Mimosa were Barangay Ginebra, NLEX, Blackwater and Alaska.

“Safety protocols set upon arrival at Quest Hotel were very organized and efficient. Isolation time while we wait for our swab results,” said coach Jefrrey Cariaso in a tweet.

The Magnolia Hotshots on Monday, September 28, were the first team to enter the bubble while Meralco Bolts and TNT Tropang Giga followed suit.

Teams are required to undergo swab testing upon entry.

The first day of scrimmages begins Wednesday if everything goes according to plan.

Two games will be played every day starting on October 11. The schedule changes during the best-of-seven semifinals where doubleheaders will be played during Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the official schedule and lineups will be released either on October 5 or October 7.