Mandaue prepares two new isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Patients who continue to occupy Mandaue City’s isolation facility that is located at the Mandaue City Central School (MCCS) compound are already due for transfer to other isolation facilities in the city.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the chief of the city’s COVID-19 Patient Management and Patient Care Team, said that works are ongoing to prepare at least two facilities to accommodate those who continue to recover from the coronavirus disease. These are located at the old North Bust Terminal compound in Barangay Subangdaku and the Norkis Park that is located a few meters away from MCCS.

Dargantes said that the isolation facility at the Norkis Park that can accommodate at least 92 asymptomatic patients is now ready for occupancy. This only lacks finishing touches.

The facility in Barangay Subangdaku that can accommodate 64 patients is also nearing completion. Work is now ongoing for the installation of an airconditioning system there before they will start to transfer patients manifesting mild symptoms of the infection, she said.

Dargantes said that the Subangdaku facility is designed like a hospital to cater to their needs for medical assistance.

As of Tuesday, September 29, a total of 50 COVID-positive individuals remained at the MCCS isolation facility, said Atty. John Eddu Ibañez, the executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

While COVID patients occupy the isolation facility at MCCS, teachers were transferred to the Mandaue City Central Special Education (SPED) building that is located at the back portion of the school’s compound so that they will have a place to work on their preparations for the opening of classes on Monday, October 5.

Teachers will continue to occupy the SPED building until such time that their classrooms are ready for their occupancy.

Ibanez said they will have to wait for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to complete works on the two isolation facilities before the Department of Health (DOH) could approve of the patients’ transfer.

He is hopeful that this can be done soon so that the city government could also start to disinfect MCCS. / dcb