Think before quitting that job during these trying times

Looking for a job is a challenge for most of us.

Even on regular days, landing a job is one of someone’s greatest achievements in a year.

And now that you have been working for that position for months or even years now, you get too overwhelmed with work or you either feel that you simply need to grow.

Then you think of resigning from that job.

But in these challenging times, would that be such a good idea?

Read this before finalizing that resignation letter:

Secure a new job — in these trying times, it is rare to find a job, let alone a job that would allow you to work from home. Before quitting make sure you have a new door opened for you.

Create a timeline — if you just want to quit because you want to take a break, make sure you have set the right timeline for you. Break if you must, but you must also know when to start hustling again.

Enough savings — make sure that if you leave that job, you have enough funds to get you by while waiting to land in another job then get paid. In these times, it is scary to not have an ample amount of emergency funds, especially with this virus around.

Aim for something better — if you choose to leave that job, make sure you are leaving it for something better. Something that would make you learn new things and make you grow.

You have support from family and friends — make sure that your family supports your decision for you to feel less guilty of choosing to leave behind a stable job in the search for a new one in this pandemic./dbs

