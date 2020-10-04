DSWD-7 eyes at least 6.6K new 4Ps beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas or DSWD-7 is targeting to enroll 6,670 households as additional beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“Sa Bohol, we are targeting 1,568; Sa Cebu, 5,078 beneficiaries; ug 24 household beneficiaries in Negros Oriental,” Raquel Enriquez said, Pantawid Pamilya Regional Program Coordinator of DSWD-7.

(In Bohol, we are targeting 1,568; in Cebu, 5,078 beneficiaries; and 24 household beneficiaries in Negros Oriental.)

Currently there are 279,943 household beneficiaries in the region.

The new 4Ps beneficiaries will replace those beneficiaries, who exited and will exit from the program.

Enriquez, however, clarified that the beneficiaries were already pre-selected, based on the Listahanan database household assessment in 2015.

The agency has already started the validation process of the potential 4Ps beneficiaries.

“Since 2015 pa man ni nga database. We really need to conduct validation kay basin kadtong household nga naapil sa master list kay dili na sila qualified tungod kay milambo na ang ilang kahimtang, or wala na sila’y bata nga between 0-18 years old,” she added.

(The database is since 2015. We really need to conduct validation on those households that were included in the master list because they might not be qualified [as beneficiaries] especially since their situation has improved or they have no more children from 0-18 to raise.)

Where master list is posted

The master list of the potential 4Ps beneficiaries are posted in conspicuous spaces such as barangay halls and municipal halls.

Aside from being identified as poor from Listahanan, a Pantawid household beneficiary must have children aged 0-18 or a pregnant member at the time of the assessment and must be willing and able to comply with the conditionalities of the program as part of their co-responsibilities.

The Department enjoined the public to validate the master list to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries will be part of the program. The validation process can be done either through a community assembly or a house-to-house visit.

While areas in Central Visayas region are still being placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), validation and registration would strictly follow the minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shields, sanitizing hands and physical distancing during the conduct of the community assembly.

The 4Ps is a program of the national government that invests in the health, nutrition and education of poor households primarily of children aged 18 and below. It is implemented by the DSWD together with the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Education (DepEd)./dbs