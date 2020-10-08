Ferro: Bohol still insurgency-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bohol is still insurgency-free despite having indicators of the presence of the New People’s Army (NPA) after a series of alleged surrender of its members lately.

This was what Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro told reporters in a call conference on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Ferro said despite being declared insurgency-free last 2010, they have spotted several “indicators” of NPA presence but these were immediately addressed through military and police operations.

“In 2010, ang Bohol man gud gi declare na insurgency-free. So because of that pronouncement 10 years ago, there are indications last year that naay na discover na training camp, naay encounter, naay napatay na believed and suspected to be government informant na gipatay sa CTG (Communist-Terrorist Groups),” said Ferro.

Just last October 6, Tuesday, another individual who claimed to be a member of the NPA surrendered to the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO).

According to Ferro, they are on the lookout for possible remaining members of the NPA in the province.

But Ferro put an emphasis on those who have surrendered, saying it is an indication of the “dwindling” force of the NPA in Bohol. He said that the police will still not be complacent as they want Bohol to remain insurgency-free.

