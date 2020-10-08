Cops have person of interest in Compostela killing 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Compostela town in northern Cebu have a person of interest (POI) related to the killing of one of the four bodies found buried in a vacant lot in the town on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Police Captain Vincent Zozobrado, commander of Compostela told reporters on Thursday, October 8, that the POI is the last person seen with Elmer Enanoria, whose body was among four recovered from a lot in Sitio Bago, Barangay Cogon. Enanoria was the only one identified so far.

Police are withholding the identity of the POI pending investigation.

Zozobrado said based on the information gathered, this POI was the last one seen with Enanoria before he went missing on September 25, 2020.

Enanoria, 20, from Riverside, Barangay Bulacao Pardo, Cebu City was identified by members of his family.

Based on the interview with family members, Zozobrado said they learned that Enanoria was engaged in the illegal drug trade.

It was also learned that this person of interest was recently arrested in one of the stations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

During autopsy on Wednesday, it was found out that Enanoria sustained 16 stab wounds in the different parts of his body. The two other bodies also sustained stab wounds.

Zozobrado said they are still working on determining the identity of the three other bodies.

