Keep things moving with Lalamove

The on demand, same day, and door-to-door delivery service of Lalamove has helped Cebuanos move forward in their day-to-day lives through each stage of the quarantine. It provides solutions for local businesses to thrive and offers services for personal use from buying groceries and other essentials to sending gifts.

Download the Lalamove app available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and www.web.lalamove.com

Here are four things Lalamove does that make life easier:

Be a personal shopper and assistant

Many businesses, big and small, have shifted to digital platforms to allow customers to shop safely from home. Through Lalamove’s Purchase Service, users can ask Lalamove’s partner drivers to buy anything, from food, medicine, and up to 20 kgs of grocery items and pay it in advance with a Cash on Delivery option of up to P2,000 with same day delivery. Amounts beyond the limit are still possible with the round trip option where the driver will pick up payment prior to purchase. Lalamove also provides an insulated box for free to keep food fresh and beverages at the right temperature.

Pay bills and line up in the bank

There are important errands that have to be done outside the comforts of home, from various bank transactions to paying bills. Lalamove can safely collect and deliver payments and deposits to banks and billing centers with their Cash Handling Service and Queuing Service.

Transport large furniture and home appliance

Tap Lalamove for major life changes from moving to a new house or renovating the home. Move big items with Lalamove’s 4-wheel light trucks and multi-purpose vehicles that can transport furniture, odd-sized items and appliances. Their Additional Assistant also allows for an extra pair of hands to carry heavy items.

Deliver multiple TLC packages to loved ones

Despite the distance, show love and care to family and friends. Surprise them with home-baked goods, plants, or care packages and use Lalamove’s Multi-Stop feature, which can deliver to up to 20 stops in one booking.

Lalamove was established in Hong Kong in December 2013. Today, it operates in 21 cities across Asia and Latin America, including Cebu and Manila in the Philippines. It provides different vehicle options that fit according to the needs of the customer, easy customer transactions, allows flexible schedules, and multiple bookings to help businesses of all sizes grow their reach. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook.

