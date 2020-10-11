Mother helping daughter answer modules in Cebu City sidewalk sparks inspiration online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Where would we all be without our mothers?

Mothers are the light of our homes, guiding us and keeping us on the right path, no matter what.

Yes, no matter what.

Just like in this story, where a netizen chanced upon a mother helping her child with her school modules in the streets of Cebu.

Jenevive Bangay, 20, from Mandaue City was walking along the streets of Mabini, Cebu City when she saw a mother and child spreading the modules along the sidewalk for them to answer it.

“I was amazed by how the mother teaches her child even with the hard situation they are in,” she said.

She took the photos on Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020, and decided to share it online to spread inspiration and in the hopes that the mother and daughter can get some help.

According to Bangay the mother and daughter live in the area in a small makeshift shanty.

“I was not able to ask them for more information, but by the looks of it, I think they are vendors in the area,” she added.

With just a few hours after posting it online, Bangay’s post was then flooded with netizen’s reaction.

Netizen John Nino Villacampa commented, “courage.”

While Ortcas MG said, “Maka happy ug maka inspire kaayu.”

Even with the challenging situation, in the photos the mother and child are all smiles, igniting more hope and inspiration online. /dbs