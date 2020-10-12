Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Central Visayas hits 19K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now over 19,000 persons in Central Visayas who were infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) who recovered from the viral infection.

In the latest COVID-19 case bulletin issued by the health department here, 72 recoveries were added to the Central Visayas tally, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,045. The number makes up 88.67 percent of the 21,478 total infections.

The new recoveries consist of 48 from Bohol, 17 from Cebu City, and seven from Cebu province.

The highest number of total recoveries in the region are in Cebu City with 9,091 out of their 10,123 total cases, followed by Cebu Province with 5,082 recoveries out of 5,877 total cases.

Meanwhile, the health department has also reported 57 new cases in the region of which 24 are from Cebu province, 11 are from Cebu City, seven are from Bohol, 6 are from Mandaue City, and five from Lapu-Lapu City.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the region to 1,137. Of the number, 434 are from Cebu province, 356 are from Cebu City, 95 are from Mandaue City, 94 are from Lapu-Lapu City, 86 are from Bohol, 69 are from Negros Oriental, and three are in Siquijor.

DOH-7 also reported one additional death from Cebu City. However, the health department noted that the additional deaths are not reported in real-time, as they are only logged upon validation. The current number of COVID-19 related deaths in the region makes up a case fatality rate of 6 percent.

/bmjo