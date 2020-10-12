Liceo de Cagayan University is now powered by Smart

Students of Liceo de Cagayan University will now be able to receive timely school advisories and send feedback through Smart Infocast, an SMS broadcasting service of Smart Communications, Inc.

This is just one of the connectivity solutions offered by Smart to support the education sector amid the pandemic.

“Communication nowadays is crucial because of the pandemic. That is why Liceo U is grateful to Smart for providing us with an avenue to connect with our students in a fast and efficient way, through Smart Infocast,” says Dr. Hobart Savior, Liceo U’s Vice President for External Relations and Cultural Affairs.

By registering for Infocast updates, students will have a chance to win a smartphone, tablet, Smart Bro LTE Pocket Wi-Fi, and a load voucher from Smart. Faculty members can also conduct their online classes by connecting to the LTE network of the country’s largest and fully integrated telco.

Present during the recently-conducted turnover ceremony are Dr. Alain Mark Golez, University President; Dr. Hobart Savior and; Dr. Andrew Ponte, Head of ICT; Ma. Santina Calipayan, Smart’s Community Relationship Specialist; and Ninoy Monsanto, Smart’s Customer Development Junior Manager.

Liceo University has also been chosen as Smart’s official retailer to cater to the loading needs of the school community, and make loading stations easily accessible for students who are enrolled in the blended learning program of the university.