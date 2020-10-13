Number of active COVID-19 cases in Talisay City drops to 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Talisay City has dropped to 15 as the city recorded only one additional case on October 11, 2020.

The new case is a 20-year-old female from Barangay San Isidro who was swabbed last October 10, 2020 in compliance with travel protocols.

A single recovery was also recorded, cancelling out the new case and bringing down the number of active cases to 15 out of the 975 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The recoveries have reached 864 for a recovery rate of 88.6 percent.

No new death has been recorded in October 13 as well and the death toll remains 96.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas reminded the contact tracers of the city that as the number of cases drops, their vigilance must not drop too.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, the mayor met with the 96 additional contact tracers funded by the Department of Interior and Local Government and instructed them to go beyond the call of duty.

“If there are no cases to contact trace, then they can do other things such talk to people and remind them to follow minimum health protocols. Help the police and the barangays in regards to following these protocols,” said the mayor.

