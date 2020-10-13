Mandaue reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 4 recoveries, 2 new cases on Oct 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two deaths from July and September were added to the tally of deaths related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mandaue City.

The city’s Public Information Office logged on Monday, October 12, 2020, the deaths of MC 2043, a 62-year-old male, and MC 1306, a 33-year-old male, who died on September 1 and July 14, 2020, respectively.

The PIO noted that the deaths are not reported in real-time but only upon validation upon the availability of a death certificate.

With the two additional deaths, the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the city is now at 150.

Meanwhile, the city also declared on October 12 four new recoveries, all of which are from the community. The newly recovered patients include MC 2334 from Basak, MC 724 from Mantuyong, MC 2336 from Subangdaku, and MC 2335 from Umapad.

MC724, however, also passed away due to a pre-existing condition.

These new recoveries bring the recovery count for the city to 2,098 as of October 12.

Mandaue City also reported two new COVID-19 infections in the community. The new cases are a 14-year-old boy from Barangay Pagsabungan and an 18-year-old woman from Umapad.

The recent case bulletin said the city now has 103 cases that remain active.

