DECODE 2020, PH’s premier cybersecurity conference, opens to VisMin participants, goes virtual

As new threats arise in the cyberspace, it is important that Information Technology (IT) professionals keep themselves abreast with the right knowledge and latest research on the threat landscape, industry trends and new technologies.

Trend Micro Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity, is bringing PR to the Visayas and Mindanao through its first-ever virtual conference happening on November 10-12.

The premier cybersecurity conference in the country will focus on various topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Protection and Privacy, Cybercrime and Incident Response, and more. These tracks will be presented by renowned industry experts from different parts of the world.

Registration is free and open to all IT professionals.

DECODE aims to share to local technology professionals up-to-date information about cybersecurity and new technologies in order to empower them to secure the digital infrastructures of their organizations, as well as to inspire them to embark on a continuous learning journey.

To know more about the virtual conference and to secure your slot for free, visit https://decodeph.com/

Trend Micro started this annual cybersecurity conference in 2017 — previously held in Manila — with one common goal which is to spread awareness about the trends in the threat landscape. The company has been organizing the conference to augment the cybersecurity skills gap in the Philippines and maintain its expertise in the industry.

With the theme “ELEVATE! Transform Rapidly, Seamlessly, Securely”, this year’s virtual conference brings a key message to participants to transform securely as new threats arise.

