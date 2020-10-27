Celebrate Halloween with AyalaMalls Central Bloc

Traditional, door-to-door trick or treating may be canceled this year but with today’s modern and digitally connected world, celebrating the spookiest time of the year is still possible. Here are four ways AyalaMalls Central Bloc is treating kids in Cebu:

Halloween Wardrobe

Get creative and dress the kids up in their favorite BOO-tiful characters. Snap a photo of the Halloween wardrobe and post it with a caption that best describes the look. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #HalloweenAtCentralBloc and tag @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Facebook. Promo is open until October 31 and the first 50 kids to post will get a free loot bag filled with hygienic items and candies.

Sharktacular Halloween Virtual Show with Pinkfong & Baby Shark

Shop and let your kids watch an exclusive Halloween Virtual Show this October 31, 4PM online! Present a Php 500 single purchase receipt from October 30 to 31 at the Concierge, near Adidas and Regatta to get a free admission pass.

Shop for a sCARE Kit

Shop and get a terrifyingly tasty treat this Halloween. Present another minimum single receipt purchase worth P500 from October 30 to 31 and get a free kiddie sCARE Kit complete with hygiene products and sweets. Claim your kits at the Concierge, near Adidas and Regatta open daily from 10AM to 8PM.

Treats on Wheels

Get a wickedly wonderful Halloween loot bag when you shop through AyalaMalls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA) on October 30 to 31. Make shopping from home easy and convenient with ANA. Contact her through Viber at 0956 426 1692 or through Facebook Messenger at @ANACentralBloc.

Have a safe Halloween and enjoy spooktacular treats and giveaways at Ayala Malls Central Bloc. For more information and updates, follow Ayala Malls Central Bloc on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ AyalaMallsCentralBloc/, @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.

ADVERTORIAL