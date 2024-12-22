FACES OF CEBU: Danny Booc, fashion designer, creative pageant director

CEBU CITY, Philippines– It was one parade of beautiful ladies that made a mark in Danny Booc’s life.

This spark was ignited 50 years ago. Fast forward to today, Danny Booc has become one of Cebu’s best known fashion designers and creative pageant directors.

Booc, 57, is a household name in Cebu, and even in the Philippines, when it comes to evening gowns, costumes and lavish pageant nights.

Booc shares with CDN Digital how this love for fashion ignited.

“Fun fact: 50 years ago, the Miss Universe came here. I was in grade 1 then. We were told to make national flags and wait along M.J Cuenco from 7 a.m. The limousine carrying the candidates passed at around 10 a.m. For three hours, we were waiting under the sun,” he said.

READ MORE:

Gabriella Mai Carballo is Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

FACES OF CEBU: Brando Ray Raya, lawyer/seasoned runner

This simple welcoming activity from his childhood made an impression on him. It was then he knew he wanted to be someone in the fashion industry, it was then he knew he wanted to be part of the pageant world.

Today, Booc is living that dream. Not just as a fashion designer, but also as a creative director for pageants. Booc has been Miss Universe Philippines Cebu’s creative director for two years.

Booc shared that he has been a creative director for years, but handling the regional pageant for Miss Universe Philippines is a different story and a bigger feat for him.

“Last year was very ‘bongga.’ It was very difficult for me. It was difficult to beat from the season one. A lot of people really appreciated when we won the best regional pageant all over the Philippines. It set a benchmark,” Booc.

And after the grand coronation night last December 18 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, this season’s Miss Universe Philippines Cebu may have just gotten even bigger and better, all thanks to Booc’s mastery in this artistry.

Booc told CDN Digital that he heard praises from the judges coming from the Miss Universe Philippines organization, a cherry on top for Booc and his team for another pageant night that would go to the books.

BOOC AS A FASHION DESIGNER

This profession, or passion, of Booc started everything for him. Booc, who was a college instructor in the late 90s, saw that his passion was not really in teaching, but in making gowns that led him to open up his own boutique.

His boutique has lasted for 24 years.

This year marks Booc’s 25th year in the industry. It was like Booc was truly destined to be where he is now as the staple name of fashion in Cebu.

At a young age, Booc has already found himself scribbling in his notebook dresses and gowns thinking that one day, they will all come to life.

“When I was a kid, I used to design, scribble on my notepad, dresses or gowns until I went to high school. Then in college days, I had a client already,” he said.

Booc is known for his well-thought designs– headtuners and award-winning creations.

“As a designer my aesthetic is more on the evening gowns since I am into pageantry. The figure hugging silhouette,” he said.

He has made over a thousand designs in his career, but one of the many memorable designs that made an indelible impression on him was when his evening gown during a Miss Mandaue pageant won.

Another memorable moment for him as a designer was when his creation won Best in National Costume during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020, which was worn by Lou Dominic Piczon. The design was inspired by Mandaue City’s famous delicacy, the “bibingka.”

READ MORE:

Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon to represent Cebu Province in Miss Universe Philippines 2022

His message to budding designers is pretty simple.

“My message is always keep your feet on the ground. Be kind, you’ll never go wrong.”

Booc drives this successful ship of his with pure talent, passion, dedication. The two most important things for him is humility and kindness.