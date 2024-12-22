Vista Land kicks off Christmas celebrations in Cebu with Valencia lighting ceremony

Valencia, a prime development by Vista Land, officially launched the Christmas season in Cebu with a grand lighting ceremony. The gathering brought together hundreds of homebuyers, sales partners, and employees, showcasing the spirit of celebration and community that defines the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land, its day-to-day operations, and is the secret to its success.

The lighting ceremony began with an inspired performance by the Santo Niño de Cebu Youth Chorale, whose classic melodies set an enchanting atmosphere. Adding to the charm of the evening, Dear Joe, the Philippines’ first letter-writing café, delighted guests with servings of hot chocolate and pastries, complementing the inviting experience for those in attendance.

Unveiling a stunning tableau of Spanish-inspired Christmas elements brought to life by the sounds of the season, the holiday marker reflected the dedication of Vista Land to honoring global traditions. Valencia captured the essence of a bustling Spanish town square, with the cheerful strumming of guitars and heartfelt singing of villancicos inviting everyone to join in the joyous occasion.

“This event goes beyond marking the season—it represents the unique experiences we strive to offer our developments,” shared Vista Land Division Head Haydee Gopez. “Incorporating world-class traditions, such as the vitality of a Spanish Christmas, allows us to create spaces where culture, connection, and the spirit of the holidays come alive.”

Never miss out on life at Valencia

Spanning five hectares of prime real estate in Lapu-Lapu City, Valencia radiates a warmth reminiscent of the lively hues seen around the Queen City of the South. Taking its cue from Spanish Modernista architecture, the Catalonian edition of the English Arts and Crafts movement, its towers will be marked with a stylish diversity of historically derived touches. The dominance of curves, rich decoration, organic motifs, and prevalence of asymmetry meld Catalan sensibilities with the Cebuano lifestyle.

Valencia is poised to seamlessly integrate the distinct appeal of the island with the pulse of the city to progressively transform the metroscape of Mactan. Located near the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the master planned development offers a range of residential options to suit lifestyles and aspirations, complemented by a selection of amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, jogging paths, and dedicated children’s play area, all designed to enrich residents’ daily lives.

In addition to vertical residences, Valencia will include a commercial complex with a selection of retail shops, establishments featuring novel food and beverage concepts, and lifestyle cafes, enhancing the dynamic environment and offering convenient services to residents and visitors. This blend of residential, retail, and recreational spaces positions Valencia as a well-rounded district that promises a distinctive and elevated quality of life.

Making dreams come true: Home for the Holidays 2024 Promo

Further spreading holiday cheer, Vista Land launched its annual Home for the Holidays promo, offering exceptional savings, flexible payment terms, and exclusive deals across all its housing brands. This initiative made homeownership more attainable, allowing Filipino families to create their holiday traditions in a place they can call home.

An investment into a better way of living

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. is the leading integrated property developer and the largest homebuilder in the country today. As the holding company of the housing ventures of Vista Group, it is primarily engaged in developing horizontal properties, master-planned communities, and construction of vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents, as well as delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders, has always been the impetus behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

For more information on Vista Land, visit www.vistaland.com.ph or follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial for news and offerings.