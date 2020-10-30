Huawei Y7A rolls off line and online this November

Huawei Philippines recently launched Huawei Y7a – its latest in the Y-series and a new expansion to its portfolio of budget smartphones. There is now a Kirin 710A processor with 4GB of RAM and up to 12GB storage supported by Huawei’s App Gallery that will be available in the stores soon.

The technology giant highlights on Huawei Y7a includes a large-sized punch hole display, a 48MP Quad Camera setup, and a big battery with fast charging support. Great for shutterbugs and selfie lovers and design looks similar to the trendy Nova phones.

You may also visit consumer.huawei.com for the detailed specifications of the new Huawei Y7a.

Best priced at less than P10,000, Huawei fans who will PRE-ORDER the Huawei Y7a until November 6 will receive gifts worth P7,760 exclusive from Huawei Experience Stores in SM Seaside, SM City Cebu, SM The Podium, Ayala Malls Central Bloc and all Aerophone stores nationwide or via online store www.aerophone.com.ph

Catch Huawei’s first ever rolling pop-up store that will bring you the Huawei Y7a smartphone around different areas in Cebu City, with exclusive give-aways beginning November 6 until November 30, 2020. Kindly like and follow the official Facebook page of Aerophone (@Aeroph0ne) for updates on the route plan.

You may also visit consumer.huawei.com for the detailed specifications of the new Huawei Y7a.

ADVERTORIAL