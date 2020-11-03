Life! Travel

IN PHOTOS: Revisiting Bantayan Island in Cebu

By: November 03, 2020
Santa Fe beach

A glimpse of the white sand shoreline of Santa Fe in Bantayan island northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Bantayan Island, Cebu—After months of being closed to tourists due to the threat of COVID-19, Bantayan Island started welcoming tourist visitors in the past weeks.

The Cebu Provincial government officially  reopened the tourism industry in this island in northern Cebu last October 16, 2020.

CDN Digital got a chance to visit this famous tourist destination over the weekend to revisit some of its famous spots such as the white beaches in the town of Santa Fe.

Santa Fe beach

The long white sand shoreline of Santa Fe in Bantayan island northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

The island is administratively divided into three municipalities. Aside from Santa Fe, which is where the sea port and the new Bantayan Island Airport are located, the two other towns are Bantayan, the largest municipality, covering the central part, and Madridejos, covering the northern portion.

Santa Fe is known as the center of tourism of the island.

Getting to the island post-COVID-19 isn’t as difficult as many think.

Aside from the need to comply with basic health requirements such as wearing of face masks and face shields, guests will need to show a booking confirmation from their preferred resort, proof of identification, a medical certificate, and a QR pass that will be sent via email after filling up an online registration form from the Sante Fe Tourism Office. A guest should also have an ecological pass, which will be given at the Santa Fe port.

Arriving guests line up at the terminal at the port of Santa Fe on Bantayan Island to submit requirements needed to enter the island. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Once complete, visitors can enter the island and enjoy its many tourist spots, local food, and friendly people.

Bantayan Island is the No. 1 preferred destination in Cebu Province among local and foreign visitors in 2019, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported. It can be accessed through an hour-long ferry ride from Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

Here are some photos we took during our visit:

Santa Fe

This is what the streets of Santa Fe look like at night as the Christmas season nears. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

highway Madridejos

Trees line up a stretch of road in Madridejos town. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Saints Peter and Paul Parish

The Saints Peter and Paul Parish Church in Bantayan town, Bantayan Island. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Santa Fe beach

Wooden boats known as bancas are anchored off the shores in Santa Fe town. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Madridejos

The municipal hall of Madridejos. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Bantayan town hall

Town hall of Bantayan in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Santa Fe

The town hall of Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Bantayan airport

The Bantayan Airport in Sta Fe town, Bantayan Island, northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Santa Fe port

The Port of Santa Fe is the gateway to Bantayan Island. Ferries from Hagnaya port in mainland Cebu dock here. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

