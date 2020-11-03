IN PHOTOS: Revisiting Bantayan Island in Cebu

Bantayan Island, Cebu—After months of being closed to tourists due to the threat of COVID-19, Bantayan Island started welcoming tourist visitors in the past weeks.

The Cebu Provincial government officially reopened the tourism industry in this island in northern Cebu last October 16, 2020.

CDN Digital got a chance to visit this famous tourist destination over the weekend to revisit some of its famous spots such as the white beaches in the town of Santa Fe.

The island is administratively divided into three municipalities. Aside from Santa Fe, which is where the sea port and the new Bantayan Island Airport are located, the two other towns are Bantayan, the largest municipality, covering the central part, and Madridejos, covering the northern portion.

Santa Fe is known as the center of tourism of the island.

Getting to the island post-COVID-19 isn’t as difficult as many think.

Aside from the need to comply with basic health requirements such as wearing of face masks and face shields, guests will need to show a booking confirmation from their preferred resort, proof of identification, a medical certificate, and a QR pass that will be sent via email after filling up an online registration form from the Sante Fe Tourism Office. A guest should also have an ecological pass, which will be given at the Santa Fe port.

Once complete, visitors can enter the island and enjoy its many tourist spots, local food, and friendly people.

Bantayan Island is the No. 1 preferred destination in Cebu Province among local and foreign visitors in 2019, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported. It can be accessed through an hour-long ferry ride from Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

Here are some photos we took during our visit: