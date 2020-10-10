What we miss most about Bantayan Island, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is a no-brainer to say that Cebu is the land of beautiful beaches.

But one island will always stand out from the others, and that is Bantayan Island in northern Cebu.

And now that we are all under the general stay at home guidelines due to COVID-19, why don’t we reminisce on the things we love most about the island life experience in Bantayan?

Oh, Bantayan, we miss so many things about you, and here are some of them:

Beaches— this is the number one on the list, for sure. Bantayan is known for its white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters that will never go out of style.

Good food— seafood is life! On the island, you can enjoy amazing seafood platters and dishes at very affordable prices. You will never go hungry on the island. What dish do you miss most in Bantayan?

Nightlife— music, drinks, people, and the festive mood will always make the island life experience in Bantayan one of a kind. There are a lot of places to choose from that allow you to meet new people along the way.

Picturesque places— from the ruins by the beach to the amazing highways perfect for photo ops, this island has got you covered. The island is beautiful in itself with the hospitable people, making it an island worth every camera shot.

Good memories— the island experience in Bantayan is to be shared with your family and friends or some opt to just experience it alone, for some reason. But for those barkadas and families, who have spent an ample amount of vacation trips on the island, they know that those memories made on the island will forever linger in their memories.

We may have missed some things, so why don’t you share what you miss most about the island on the comment section, and together, let us reminisce on the beauty of Bantayan Island, Cebu. /dbs