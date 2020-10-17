Bantayan-bound tourists told to secure bookings ahead of trip

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourists planning to go to Bantayan Island in northern Cebu are advised to book their accommodations ahead of their scheduled trip.

This was just among the reminders the Cebu Provincial government told the public as it officially reopened the tourism industry of Bantayan Island last Friday, October 16.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia was in Bantayan Island from Friday to Saturday, October 17 to inspect the upgraded Bantayan Island Airport as well as to conduct a stakeholder’s meeting among tourism players there.

During the two-hour dialogue last Friday, which was also attended by the Mayors of Bantayan’s three municipalities – Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos – and officials from national government agencies, it was agreed that guests must present their confirmed booking at hotels or resorts before they will be allowed to board a ferry at Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town.

“These confirmed bookings will also serve as a requirement for the purchase of the two-way boat ticket in going to the island tourism sites,” the Capitol’s media arm, Sugbo News, reported.

This is also on top of the mandatory wearing of face mask and face shields in public transportation and public places.

Bantayan Island, located approximately 142 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, is one of Cebu’s most popular tourist spots. It is the No. 1 preferred destination in the province among local and foreign visitors in 2019, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported.

It can be accessed through a 20-minute ferry ride from Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

The reopening of its tourism enterprises was welcomed by stakeholders, both from the public and private sectors, the Capitol said. /dbs

