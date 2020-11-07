Support Local at AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s Maker’s Market

Now more than ever, everyone is encouraged to help the community we live in by supporting locally made products. AyalaMalls Central Bloc at Cebu I.T. Park has created an avenue to further advocate this cause with their “Maker’s Market” at the ground floor near the Padriga entrance, a space in the mall where communities around Cebu can exhibit and sell their local livelihood products to a wider market.

Handmade Home Essentials

Purchasing local products ensures more organic and less harmful ingredients for everyday use. Available home essential items to look out for at the Makers Market include cruelty free handmade soaps, all natural homemade detergents, and artisan pots for all the plant lovers.

Homemade Food

Favorite local delicacies like puto cheese, palitaw, and cassava cake are also available. As well as homemade Kimchi for you KDrama Marathons, freshly baked cookies for Santa Claus this holiday season, and embutido as a perfect addition to your noche buena menu.

As the holiday season approaches, join the holiday fair and be one of the exhibitors on November 16 – December 23, 2020.

Catch these homemade products and delicacies from the talented group of women from the Federation of Barangay Apas Women’s Association from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on exhibit until November 15, 2020.

Display your handmade crafts or homemade goodies, and send a message to AyalaMalls Central Bloc's Facebook page for more details.

