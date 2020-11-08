Mandaue logs 4 recoveries, 2 new cases on Nov. 7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City again logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday, November 7.

With four new recoveries and only two new cases of the infection, the city’s active cases further dropped from a total of 45 on Friday to only 43 on Saturday.

The city’s most recent recoveries are from Barangays Bakilid, Banilad, Ibabao, and Looc with one each. This brings the total number of recoveries to 2, 211, says an advisory from its Public Information Office (PIO).

Its new cases, on the other hand, are a 64-year-old male resident of Barangay Basak and a 21-year-old male resident of Umapad.

As of Friday, the city’s death count remained at 167.