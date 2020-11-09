Boljoon mayor denies testing positive for COVID-19 

Cebu CIty, Philippines—Boljoon Mayor Merlou Derama belied reports that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, Derama told reporters in a phone interview that he tested negative of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Derama and 70 employees in Boljoon Municipal Hall underwent swab test in the past few days when one of their workers was confirmed to have the virus.

This prompted the local government to close down the municipal hall for disinfection.

Derama said they will reopen the municipal hall on Tuesday, November 10.

The mayor also said the town is currently monitoring only four active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

