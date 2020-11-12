Where To Eat at AyalaMalls Central Bloc

From the ease of shopping through ANA, AyalaMalls Neighborhood Assistant, to picking items up via the DriveBuy curbside pick up station, and ordering meals via DeliverEasy, AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s digital and contactless solutions push new and convenient ways to live, work and thrive. It has also become a food destination with over 40 establishments to please every palate, a full list, directory and digital menu board of which can be found at www.ayalamallscentralbloc.com/ todaysmenu. Here is the first in a series of curated guides on Where To Eat at the city’s hip and happening spot:

COFFEE and TEA











Give in to the creamy, delicious and addicting milk tea concoctions of A Little Tea by choosing from best-selling flavors of Black Sugar Milk Tea, Cake Milk Tea or Pudding Milk Tea. Walk-in customers get one regular black sugar for free when ordering any drink from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. until November 18. Visit the only Starbucks Reserve in the VisMin region and take in the experience with one of their house favorites — Classic Affogato, House Affogato or Cold Brew Malt.

BURGERS and WINGS















Fill up on meat-centric fare with the flame-grilled Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger, Three Cheese Double Burger, and Breakfast Burger of Burger Joint. From fried, garlic pepper to barbecue, enjoy the flavorful crunch of eat-all-you-can chicken wings at Wingers Unlimited for PHP 349 per person. Orders for takeaway and get free ice cream promo is valid until November 18. Pack on the protein with generous portions of fork-tender and wood-smoked meats from Wolflink with their Wagyu Burger, Wagyu Beef, or Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage. Visit them today until November 18 and get a free box of Tiger Manju for every purchase of Sausage Mountain Melt.

ASIAN FLAVORS









Savor Japanese cuisine with Okinawa Heat’s Tonkotsu Ramen or Heat Steak and get three pieces of Gyoza on the house available until November 18. Hit the grill and feast on the marbly goodness of thinly sliced meats of Yangnyum Daepae or Beef Samgyup served alongside platefuls of banchan at Samgyupsalamat. Taste the Korean craze with each spoonful of cheese topokki or tuna kimbap from Topokkima and get 150 grams of complimentary Kimchi for every PHP 400 order.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order directly from the resto or through ANA, Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant, through Viber at 0956.4261.692 or Facebook Messenger at @ANACentralBloc and arrange for food and other purchases to be either delivered or picked up at the DriveBuy station located along Padriga St near Starbucks Reserve. A selection of restaurants are also available through DELIVEReasY, a guide to third-party food delivery and service apps Grabfood, Food Panda, and Lalamove.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is your hip and happening bloc where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level regional mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Get the latest update on Facebook (@AyalaMallsCentralBloc), Instagram (@ayalamallscentralbloc) or through their Viber Community at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.