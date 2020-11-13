Cebu City’s active cases rises back to 209

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City jumped back to 209 as of November 13, 2020.

This developed after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, reported more new confirmed cases than recoveries.

Data from DOH-7 showed that the city logged 18 additional coronavirus patients while there were only five who recovered from the infection.

It also marked the fourth, consecutive day that Cebu City recorded double-digit in its number of new COVID-19 cases.

As a result, active cases here increased to 209. Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

DOH-7 said a total of 2,110 swab samples were tested in all accredited laboratories in Central Visayas for November 13, in which 64 came out positive.

Cebu City topped the list with 18 followed by Cebu province with 16, Bohol with 15, Lapu-Lapu City with eight, Mandaue City with five, and Negros Oriental with two.

Only Siquijor reported no new COVID-19 cases for the same day.

Cebu City, which has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September, has already documented a total of 10,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 9,488 have already recovered while 682 died. /rcg

