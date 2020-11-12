EOC warns lockdown if rising trend in COVID-19 cases continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center is warning the public that should the rising trend of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases will continue, the city may be placed in another lockdown.

On November 11, 2020, the city logged 28 new COVID-19 cases raising the active cases to 131.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that this rise had been alarming as more cases were being recorded than recoveries.

“This data serve as a warning,(to) our government, PNP, barangays. Frontliners can only do so much. We need the cooperation of the entire populace. If other first world countries with much superior health services experienced second wave (of COVID-91 cases), lockdowns, how much more us. What good will be our gains if the few continue to violate our health protocols,” said Garganera.

The EOC is urging establishments to be more compliant to health protocols and residents to be more vigilant when going outside.

As of now 80 percent of the transmission are sourced outside of the homes, with only 20 percent transmissions in the residences.

If the trend continues, Garganera warns that the city may be placed under lockdown by the end of the month./dbs