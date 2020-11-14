One more COVID-related death added to Consolacion town’s log

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — One new fatality was added to the list of COVID-related deaths in Consolacion town on Friday, November 13.

The patient, a 59-year-old male resident of Barangay Nangka, tested positive for the infection on November 5.

He was earlier diagnosed with diabetes and chronic kidney disease says an advisory that the municipal government posted on its official Facebook page late at night on Friday.

However, this northern Cebu town did not log any new cases of the infection as well as new recoveries on the same day.

As of Friday, Consolacion town had a total of 611 confirmed cases, 38 deaths, and 566 recoveries. Of the town’s confirmed cases, only seven have remained active.

Its active cases are found in six of its 21 barangays.

Barangay Tayud that used to have the most number of confirmed cases totalling to 90 is now left with only one active case./dbs