Cops arrest 10 curfew violators, 4 drug suspects

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Talisay City, Cebu arrested a total of 14 individuals this Tuesday, November 17, for quarantine violations and for the possession of illegal drugs.

The arrested persons were rounded up during the implementation of the “Oplan Limpyo Talisay” campaign starting at midnight this Tuesday and until 4 a.m.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that 10 of them were arrested for violation of the city’s curfew and for going outside of their homes in the absence of the prescribed quarantine passes.

The four others -Lirven Bacus Amodia, 25; Alan Jay Bregondo Cabingatan, 26; Maria Caselle Cabañero, 35; and Reymark Lapinig Nacario, 28 – were arrested in separate buy-bust operations.

Amodia, Cabingatan, and Cabañero, are from Sitio Sangi in Barangay Tabunok while Nacario is from Sitio Molave of the same barangay.

Complaints for the violation of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) protocols will be filed against the 10 quarantine violators while complaints for illegal drugs possession will be filed against the four-drug suspects, Pelare said.

Pelare is reminding Talisay City residents of the need to always stay at home.

He said that the police will continue to go after quarantine violators while they also continue their anti-criminality campaign. / dcb