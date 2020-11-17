Gullas to Talisay City residents: Remain vigilant

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas is asking his constituents to remain vigilant and to continue to adhere to health and safety protocols that are now being implemented in their city to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Gullas made his appeal after the total number of active cases of the infection that were reported in his city increased to double-digit in the last few days.

As of Sunday, November 15, Talisay City logged a total of 12 active cases. It also had 895 recoveries and 99 deaths.

Talisay City’s active cases increased to a total of 10 on November 12 after the city logged single-digit cases early this month. It further increased to 12 on November 13 and to a total of 13 the next day. But it again dropped to 12 on Sunday, November 15, after one patient recovered from the infection.

In a Facebook post this Tuesday morning, November 17, Gullas said that vigilance is still the best defense against the spread of the infection.

“The virus is still here. Cases are rising. Para kanako, for cities na dako ang population sama sa Talisay, lisod gyud maabot ug 0 (zero) covid cases (I believe that cities with a bigger population like Talisay, aiming for zero COVID cases is difficult to achieve.) While that remains the goal na maabot ug 0 (to achieve zero cases), it may be difficult,”

Still, Gullas expressed confidence that with the cooperation of Talisay City residents and with the availability of more interventions like free testing and the presence of more testing laboratories in Cebu, his constituents are now better protected against the spread of the infection.

Unlike in April, when the first few cases of the coronavirus disease were first reported in their city, hospitals are no longer overwhelmed with COVID-related admissions while they now have more contact tracers to help in the identification of infected residents.

“Today protocol is clear on what to do when we have cases. Today the EOC is much more ready than we were on April. But saying all that, as I said, we have [to] remain to vigilant. Ang kontra gyud nato aning tanan is kanang mu kompyansa ta tanan (What we do not want to happen is for everyone to start to be complacent,” the mayor said.

Gullas said that while the city government is working to “get the economy back on track,” city residents should also “be reminded of the health protocols “while getting our lives back on track.”

He said that existing health and safety measures like social distancing and the wearing of face masks that are being now implemented in their city are already sufficient provided that these are complied with.

“Pero mu angkon sad ko (I admit), we don’t have a perfect government and we cannot be in all places at once. So we need the help of everyone, tinabangay ta (let us help one another),” he said.

“To end while wala pay vaccine, ang kuyaw gyud ani kay atong pag kompyansa (danger comes when everyone starts to be complacent). I agree that people need to work and to get [their] lives back on track. But dapat kuyogan ni sa atong pagbantay sa atong kaugalingon na dili na mu kompyansa gyud (this should be paired with vigilance and making sure that we will never be complacent),” he added. / dcb