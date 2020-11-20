P19M rescue truck turned over to Lapu-Lapu’s disaster team

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has acquired a new heavy-duty rescue truck today, November 20, 2020.

Nagiel Bañacia, DRRMO head, said that the heavy-duty rescue truck, which was worth P19 million was purchased by the city government.

The truck is equipped with different disaster-related tools, that can be used for road accidents, rescue operations in a collapsed building, and urban search and rescue.

In line with this, Bañacia said that his office would be conducting training for DRRMO personnel on how to use the newly acquired equipment.

“Kung sa rescue, kompleto na ta, and kuwang na lang nato is ang training sa atong mga personnel,” Bañacia said.

(If the rescue team has complete equipment, then what we need now is training of the personnel.)

Bañacia said that they were also planning to improve the water assets that they could use in times of calamity and accidents at sea.

He said that they were planning to purchase 1 speedboat and 2 jet skis next year./dbs