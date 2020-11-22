Safe malling at SM City Cebu’s extended mallwide sale

The SM City Cebu 3 Day Sale is back on November 27-29, plus, extended until November 30!

Shop & enjoy up to 70% off on great finds! Present your SM Advantage card, Prestige, or BDO Reward cards and get additional discounts from participating SM affiliates!

Your safety matters. Shop safely for the things and people that matter to you! Before heading to SM City Cebu, checkout deals posted on the official Facebook page of the mall and take note of the stores you want to visit.

For inquiries and updates on promos, checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

Make sure to check the operating hours and head to the mall early to avail the best deals. Don’t forget to drink vitamins, and of course, wear your face mask, face shield, and bring alcohol with you. Don’t forget to declare your health status when you enter shops through the Health Declaration Form or the Trace Together contact tracing program. Always keep a safe distance from other shoppers. For your convenience, shops also accept cashless payment using your Paymaya, Gcash, or your bank cards for safe and contactless shopping experience.

To complete your visit and shopping experience in SM City Cebu, take photos at the mall’s giant Christmas Tree located at the Northwing Atrium.

The mall is open from 10AM to 10PM.

