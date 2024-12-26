Dalaguete shooting: Man killed in front of family on Christmas Eve

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A farmer and his family from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu were patiently waiting for the clock to strike twelve on Christmas Day when two unidentified men barged in and killed the family’s patriarch.

After witnessing her husband’s killing, the victim’s terrified wife laid his body next to her and their kids and slept until Christmas morning.

The fatal Dalaguete shooting incident happened in Sitio Bantolayan, Brgy. Dumalan on Tuesday evening, December 24.

However, it was only reported to local police on Wednesday morning, December 25.

The deceased victim was identified as 43-year-old Loudeseso Sanoy Amaba, a farmer and resident of the barangay.

Amaba lived in a hut in the mountain barangay with his wife and their four kids, aged 8, 6, 4, and 2.

According to police, the victim was lying on a folding bed while his wife and children were sleeping on their bed on the night of the incident.

One hour before Christmas Day arrived, two men with cloths covering their faces reportedly barged inside the house, startling the family awake.

The assailants, armed with an unknown caliber of firearms, allegedly shot Amaba multiple times on his head, stomach, and shoulder. He died on the spot.

All of this was witnessed by Amaba’s wife and children, who were spared by the assailants and were left unharmed.

After Amaba collapsed on the ground, the assailants hurriedly escaped on foot.

Terrified for the safety of the children, the victim’s wife did not dare to go out during the night as the nearest other house was around one kilometer away.

After managing to get the kids to sleep, the wife then took her husband’s dead body and laid it next to them while waiting for morning to come.

At around 9:20 a.m. on the next day, the wife was able to seek help and report the Dalaguete shooting incident to local police.

During the assessment of the crime scene, police officers recovered two pieces of empty cartridges believed to be of a .45 caliber pistol and one slug of an unknown caliber of firearm.

According to police, the victim’s wife disclosed that her husband has had arguments with some individuals in the past.

With this information, police are investigating the names that the wife provided them in order to find a lead that could identify the suspects behind the Dalaguete shooting which resulted to Amaba’s untimely demise.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers south of Cebu City.

