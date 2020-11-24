Woman with missing body parts found in Talamban still unidentified after one month

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Exactly a month ago today, the body of a woman with missing body parts was found in a river in Sitio Kalubihan in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

After a month, the body is still unclaimed and unidentified according to Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, commander of Talamban Police Station.

Read: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/347318/body-of-woman-with-missing-head-hands-and-feet-found-in-talamban-river

In an interview with CDN Digital this Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Taneo said that they are waiting for the result of the crossmatch DNA test done on the other body parts which were found days after the body was found in October 24, 2020. This is crucial in determining if the body parts which were found in different locations belong to the woman.

“Gahuwat pa mi sa DNA crossmatch result nga girequest namo sa crime lab unya amoa pud gi balik ug cartographic sketch ang nawung kay di pagyud maklaro ang nahimo,” said Taneo.

In previous reports, Taneo revealed that they started again from scratch as some of the progress of their investigation including possible family members who stepped forward already had their cases solved.

Read: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/348276/police-back-to-zero-in-investigation-of-torso-found-in-talamban-river

According to Taneo, they are hoping to complete by the end of the month the sketch of the victim’s appearance with the help of available technologies. He said that they will be distributing copies of the cartographic sketch to the public and all the stations in both Cebu City and Cebu Province for the possible identification of the victim.

“As of now both Cebu City and Cebu Province wala pagyud nag claim,” said Taneo. /rcg