Cebu City mulls fixing Pardo Public Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Authority led by Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr., inspected the Pardo Public Market to assess the situation there in anticipation of the return of vendors after the pandemic.

Osmeña said that the inspection is part of their Bangon Merkado program aimed at improving the markets managed and operated by the city’s Market Operations Division.

The Market Authority is assessing the situation of the 11 markets managed by the city government to identify the needs of each so that these will be improved.

For the Pardo Public Market, Osmeña said the situation has improved since the city has been placed under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

“Generally the market is doing well. Hinay-hinay na og balik ang mga vendors. Atong gitan-aw ang third floor, I think we need to fix the tiles and roof kay naa daw tulo if mag-ulan. (The vendors are slowly returning. We checked the third floor, I think we need to fix the tiles and roof because the rain seeps through),” said Osmeña.

The third floor is also being occupied by Cebu City Health and should be renovated because the place must be cleaner as the city will be using the area to treat patients.

Osmeña said the market’s situation will be reported back to Mayor Edgardo Labella for action, but he said the mayor gave his word that the market will be renovated, fixed, and improved. /rcg