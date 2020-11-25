‘Pit Señor sa mga way uyab kini” viral story online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you are a devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño you’d know why most of the devotees would prefer to attend the last scheduled Mass of the novena masses leading to His fiesta celebration.

That’s because of the short traditional Sinulog dance that happens after the mass.

This is when devotees can “Syagit og kusog” for their petitions.

Petitions for good health, safety, and some for their love life.

Yes, you heard it right, love life.

This leads us to a couple who met each other in 2010 in the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Ten years ago, Niel Pableo and Mariam Dacera both chanted “Pit Senyor sa mga way uyab kini” in the hopes of finally finding the love of their life. Now, they have two kids and living in the United State of America.

Wow!

Their story was trending last November 19 when Pableo posted on his Facebook page a throwback picture.

The caption says “Naka dungan ra nako nag cge ug syagit “Pit Senyor!, sa mga walay uyab kini!!!”, pagka ugma ana gepakaslan dayon.”

Of course, the marriage did not happen the next day but they eventually tied the knot two years after meeting each other at the basilica’s pilgrim grounds.

“It was on my birthday, October 16, 2010, when I met her and it was love at first sight. And we used to go together to attend the novena masses and chanted “Pit Senyor sa mga way uyab kini.”

They went on dating for a couple of months before making it official.

“She was my answered prayer, because the day before my birthday, I wished to meet my “the one” and the next day at the basilica, I found her,” he added.

After eight years of marriage, the couple now is living a happy life in the US with Niel as a math teacher and Mariam as a nurse.

Pit Senyor sa mga naay forever kini! /rcg