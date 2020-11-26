Cebu City to conduct asphalting of barangay roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Broken and dilapidated roads will soon be a thing of the past as the Cebu City government allocated P50 million for the asphalting of its barangay roads.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said in an interview with CDN Digital that the Department of Engineering and Public Works has launched Project Asphalto to fix the city’s interior roads.

The budget was taken from the 2020 annual budget which was already identified as one of the projects the city planned to push through this year.

The delay in the project’s implementation was brought about by the pandemic as the city government shifted its focus to the coronavirus response.

Barangays Labangon and Kasambagan have already begun asphalting roads in the past months.

“We will do the asphalting day and night so we will not affect the traffic especially during the rush hours,” said the mayor.

Labella said he has received many complaints of broken and unattended roads, and with people going back to work, using public transportation or private vehicles, these dilapidated roads are an additional burden to motorists.

The city hopes to complete the project by the first quarter of 2021 so that by the time all businesses will reopen, the roads are already fit for travel. /rcg