12 Gifts of Christmas from AyalaMalls Central Bloc

Merry sights, dazzling lights and an air of cheer are the telltale signs that Christmas is just around the corner. AyalaMalls Central Bloc thrills shoppers in this season of shopping and giving with its 12 Gifts of Christmas.

From December 1 to 20, present a single receipt worth at least PHP 500 from any AyalaMalls Central Bloc store or a single receipt worth PHP 1,500 from Metro Supermarket at the Concierge booth located in the Ground Floor near Adidas, to get a Holiday Wish List card. Nominate someone to win the gift by filling out the nominee’s details along with a note on why they deserve it. Submit your Holiday Wish List card at the designated drop box near the Christmas Tree located at the 3rd floor Activity Center. Winners will be drawn on December 21, 2020 and announced on AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s official Facebook page on @AyalaMallsCentralBloc.

Twelve lucky winners will be gifted with either a TV, Android tablet, mobile phone, laptop, desktop computer, aircon, selfie cam, skincare & wellness set, grocery bundle, travel and bag set, toys and dining gift certificates.

Whether you are on the hunt for the best gifts for your loved ones or treating yourself to a haul-iday spree, the most hip and happening bloc makes the shopping and dining experience even more vibrant with great deals and surprises.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc.

