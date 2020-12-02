Five Tips for a Merry Christmas Shopping Experience

Christmas may look different this year, but that does not mean we cannot embrace the holiday’s message of joy, hope, and love, and celebrate the season of giving in our own unique and socially-distanced way. With Christmas decorations slowly being adorned in homes and public places, and as holiday songs slowly fill the air, it is hard not to get into the holiday spirit and be excited for the most wonderful time of the year.

Here are five tips to make the most out of the holidays at Ayala Center Cebu:

1. Be on the lookout for seasonal deals and promos

Metro Department Store will also hold its Holiday Sale on December 11 to 16, with discounts of up to 50%. You can also shop online via http://shop.themetrostores.ph or with Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA). To shop via ANA, Contact @ANAAyalaCenterCebu on Facebook or 09053534980 on Viber.

Earn back what you shop! Shop worth P10,000 and get a chance to win P5,000 back. One weekly winner will get a 50% cash back on purchases until December 16. To get one (1) raffle entry, drop by the concierge near Guess at Level 1 Rotunda and present P10,000 worth of receipts dated November 13 to December 16 from in-line brands and department stores. ANA shoppers will also be able to join the promo.

2. Join fun holiday games and win exciting prizes

Try your luck at the mall’s Christmas-themed games and get a chance to win a prize. Wear holiday colors as you shop and be one of the lucky shoppers to win a sweet treat every Sunday of the month or share your selfie in front of the mall’s Christmas tree with the hashtag #AmazingChristmas and be one of the weekly winners for Snap and Win.

3. Bring home sweet treats for the Christmas table

Have you been wondering what to get for your holiday dessert table or what to give loved ones this Christmas? Drop by the Weekend Sweet Treats at The Gallery every Friday to Sunday until December 27 and choose from a wide array of festive and delicious sugary treats from cookies in a jar to kakanin selections.

4. Enjoy the festive songs filling the air as you shop

Get into the Christmas spirit as you shop with lively and catchy songs. Enjoy pop-up performances of your favorite holiday tunes and carols every Friday to Sunday at The Gallery from 5-8 P.M., or at The Garden Area from 4-8 P.M.

5. Have a green Christmas

Drop by the Urban Blooms exhibit located at the mall’s paseos and marvel at the indoor plants, cacti and succulents they offer. Aside from plants, gardening tools are also available to help jumpstart your hobby, nurture your green thumb or push you to decorate your space with more greens. Plus, a plant or two would make the perfect gift for the plantita or plantito in your life.

Spread the message of joy, hope, and love this season of giving, and Awaken Amazing Christmas at Ayala Center Cebu. For more information, like @AyalaCebu on Facebook and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL