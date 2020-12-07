Lapu-Lapu mayor issues EO on guidelines for Misa de Gallo, Simbang Gabi 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued on Monday, December 7, 2020, Executive Order (EO) no. 2020-091, that officially allows the conduct of the Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi masses here from December 15 to 24, 2020.

The EO establishes the guidelines for the conduct of the dawn and night masses in the city. It also sets the guidelines for the holding of Christmas parties, and other activities related to Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The EO states that the Misa de Gallo shall be held every 4:30 a.m. from December 16 to 24 while Simbang Gabi masses are set at 7:00 p.m. from December 15-24.

Masses to welcome Christmas and New Year on December 24 and December 31, respectively, shall be held at 8 p.m.

The City also encourages churches to stream live their masses for the benefit of those who cannot physically attend the mass celebrations.

The E.O. also allows the holding of masses in Barangay Main Chapels in Olango Island, as alternative venues.

Since the Misa de Gallo will start at 4:30 a.m., the E.O. temporarily adjusted the curfew period in the city from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Originally, the city’s curfew ended at 5:00 a.m.

Aside from this, the E.O. also prohibits business and commercial establishments operating in the city and households from holding large-scale Christmas parties and reunions. It also prohibits the conduct of caroling activities in public and private areas.

Establishments who also intend to hold New Year’s Eve countdown celebration must secure first a special permit from the city by submitting a letter of intent, a notarized undertaking that the activity shall only be until 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, and a copy of their business permit.

New year’s eve countdown celebrations will be prohibited in roads, streets, and public places.

Those establishments that will violate such order shall have their business permits automatically revoked.

The E.O. also designated the portion of Mactan Circumferential road passing through Barangay Babag, Canjulao, and Calawisan as a fireworks display area.

