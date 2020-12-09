Tagbilaran City left with 2 active cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – From having 36 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the past days, Tagbilaran City in Bohol province is now left with only two patients who continue to recover from their infection.

One of the city’s patients is a health worker who is now undergoing isolation, said Mayor John Geesnell Yap.

In a COVID-19 update which he posted on his social media page late afternoon on Tuesday, December 8, Yap said that his city only has two active cases, one of which was the city government health worker, who was reported to have the infection on Tuesday.

Tagbilaran City also logged eight recoveries on the same day.

“Pasalamat nato sa GINOO, og mag pa bilin gihapon ta sa pag suot sa mask, face shield, mag distancing, hunaw sa kamot, og mag ampo,” Yap said.

(Let us thank God for this, and let us also continue to wear masks, face shields, observe social distancing, constantly wash our hands, and pray.)

Yap also gave credit to their frontliners, contact tracing team, and healthcare workers including those who are assigned in the barangays for their continued service despite the threat of the infection.