Dine-in at home with chef-crafted meals from Snappy!

Cebuanos will be the first to indulge in affordable, huge servings of comfort food favorites from an online-only restaurant serving you real comfort food goodness at www.snappy.com.ph With Snappy!’s aim to bring the best tasting and best value meals in a snap, it teamed up with Chef Bruce Lim to take all-time food favorites to the next level with chef-crafted creations, reinvented flavors, good value and big time servings.

Chef Bruce Lim was trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in London, and worked under world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay. He also hosted the Asian Food Channel’s The Boss and Tablescapes: Life on a Plate.

Enjoy 15% off on orders until December 31 by using the code: SNAPPYLAUNCH.

“The concept behind Snappy’s dishes is to take good flavors from my hometown and combine this with Cebuano favorites in a different way. Its flavors are familiar, we just take pride in the ingredients we use and how we serve it,” he said.

Flavorful, chef-crafted creations in a Snap!

Whether it’s an end-of-day treat for oneself, a dinner date at home, or a salu-salo with family, Snappy! offers a wide selection of meals fit for any occasion with prices starting at P88 to 388 for Snappy! Specials and Php 998 for Snappy! Celebration Meals good for 5 – 6 persons. Snappy! is also set to roll out meal plans next year.

The ten item Snappy! Special menu includes Snappy Fried Chicken with Potato Wedges, Steamed Fried Rice, Butter Garlic Shrimps, Chicken and Shrimp Chao Fan, Crab Pincers, Crab Relleno, Steamed Chicken with Mushrooms on Rice, and Chef Bruce’s personal favorites, Braised Pork with Garlic Noodles, Fried Pusit with Salted Egg Glaze, and Sticky Barbecue Ribs with Potato Salad.

For Celebration Meals, choose either the Wild Wild West Celebration Meal with Barbecue Ribs, six pieces of Texas Barbecue Chicken, Potato Wedges, Potato Salad and Corn, or the Fiesta Celebration Meal with Aloha Pizza, six pieces of Snappy Fried Chicken, Potato Wedges and Spaghetti platter.

Snappy! accepts orders from 10:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. daily with deliveries within Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City and Consolacion. Each delivery comes with a standard fee of P50 but is free for orders above P750. Payments are accepted through Visa, Mastercard, PayMaya, or cash on delivery.

Dine with Snappy! and get flavorful, chef-crafted meals in a snap. For more information and updates, like @SnappyPhOfficial on Facebook and follow @snappyphofficial on Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL