Sweeten up the holidays at Madeleine!

Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, Cebu’s premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, is the perfect place for you as it has curated a rich array of sweets and treats for you to bring home, share, and enjoy with your loved ones this Christmastime.

The city hotel’s Gingerbread House at Madeleine is now back to sweeten up your holiday celebrations with offerings of beautifully decorated goodies such as macarons, mince pie, banana caramel cake, gingerbread house, and chocolate Santa.

The holiday-themed dining outlet also offers classic log cakes in three decadent flavors: chocolate, white chocolate, and tiramisu.

On top of that, the Gingerbread House also features Waterfront Cebu’s best-selling signature cakes and freshly-baked pastries such as blueberry cheesecake, ube-langka cheesecake, banana bread, ube ensaymada, danish, croissant, and many more of Executive Pastry Chef Arjay’s exquisite delights.

Madeleine is the premier city hotel’s patisserie and boulangerie that is famous for its chocolate confections, cakes, quiches and freshly baked breads. It is located at The Gourmet Walk-Lobby Level and is open daily from 12 nn to 8 p.m. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8629).

To check out more of the hotel’s holiday dining offers, visit their official social media accounts at www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu on Facebook and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph,

